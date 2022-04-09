Man, 30s, dies following collision in Co Cavan

A man in his 30s has died following a collision in Co Cavan in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the single-vehicle collision that occurred on the L3022 at Virginia at approximately 3.45am.
The man was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body has since been removed to Navan Mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.
Forensic Collision Investigators are currently examining the scene and the road is closed with local diversions in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the L3022 at Virginia, County Cavan, between 3.15am and 4am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.