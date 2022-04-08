Kinder recall extended; HSE issues warning as 15 cases of salmonellosis found in Ireland 

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has extended the food alert concerning the recall of all Kinder products and advises consumers not to eat them.

The HSE has urged parents and carers of young children to make sure they don’t have any of these Kinder products at home as Easter weekend approaches.

This latest alert from the FSAI involves the recall of all Kinder products irrespective of best by date.

Since the end of January, 15 cases of salmonellosis which form part of this outbreak have been identified in Ireland, primarily in children. The most recent Irish cases became unwell in mid-March.

As a result of the evidence provided by outbreak investigations, Ferrero has instituted an EU-wide withdrawal and recall of a range of products.

The recall has now been extended to the following products with all best before dates: Kinder Surprise (20g)

Kinder Surprise (20g x 3)

Kinder Mini Eggs (75g)

Kinder Egg Hunt Kit (150g)

Kinder Surprise (100g)

Kinder Schokobons (All pack sizes)

Dr Paul McKeown, Specialist in Public Health Medicine at the HSE-HPSC, said there may be further cases associated with this outbreak.

“Although there has been a speedy recall of these products, we may see a number of further cases of illness associated with this outbreak.

However, the likelihood of any individual child becoming sick as a result of eating this product is extremely low.

"Only a very small percentage of children who have eaten this product over the last few weeks has developed salmonella infection.

"The symptoms of salmonella infection in children (nausea and vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea) are mild in the majority of cases, and can be managed at home.”

He went on to say: “If your child develops more worrying symptoms such as a lot of diarrhoea, diarrhoea with blood in it, a lot of vomiting, a high temperature or a nasty headache, you should seek medical advice from your GP. It is important to remember that the majority of children who develop vomiting and diarrhoea are unlikely to have salmonella infection, and are more likely to have a simple viral tummy upset, which can be treated simply with paracetamol and fluids by mouth.

"If you have bought any of these products, do not eat them, and do not give them as Easter presents. Instead, please contact the Ferrero consumer careline on +44 (0)330 053 8943 or email consumers.ireland@ferrero.com.”

The investigation of this outbreak is continuing.