Child in Galway seriously injured following collision involving a mini-bus

A child in Galway is currently being treated for serious injuries following a collision involving a mini-bus.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Dunlo Quay, near the L4602, in Ballinasloe on Friday afternoon.
The pedestrian, a young girl, was later taken to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe where she is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The road is currently closed with diversions in place and a forensic collision examination has been scheduled.
Gardaí are appealing to any person who were travelling near the Dunlo roundabout and the L4602 between 12.05pm and 12.20pm and who may have camera footage, to make this available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information can contact Ballinasloe Garda Station at 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.