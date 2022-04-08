Temperatures to drop to -3C with rain to set in over weekend 

Sunday saw the mercury hit 18.9C in Co Mayo, the highest temperature of 2022 so far, however, such unusually warm weather is not expected to continue this weekend.

Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 16:20
Steve Neville

Temperatures are set to fall to lows of -3C tonight in a stark change from last weekend's weather.

Sunday saw the mercury hit 18.9C in Co Mayo, the highest temperature of 2022 so far. However, such unusually warm weather is not expected to continue this weekend.

Friday night will be a cold one with frost and ice forming in places along with the chance of fog patches. Temperatures will range between -3C and 0C, according to Met Éireann.

Saturday will start with some fog but that will clear to leave a predominantly dry day; good sunshine in the morning will give way to cloud that will build in places during the afternoon with a few light showers developing.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 10C but they will fall back to lows of 1C by nighttime.

It will be a chilly night on Saturday night with a touch of frost possible in the north and east. 

In the southwest, cloud is going to thicken during the night with patchy rain developing.

Sunday will see a milder but windier day with more rain; it will start cloudy but will later become breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

"More persistent rain will move in across southwestern counties at times," said the forecaster with temperatures of 8C to 12C expected.

Outbreaks of rain in the south and west will continue on Sunday night with it also being "rather windy". It won't be too cold, with temperatures expected to be between 5C and 8C.

The outlook for the rest of the week will see more unsettled conditions, but it will be much milder.

Going by Met Éireann's current indications, Monday and Tuesday will be wet with widespread showers in many parts, however, temperatures will rise with highs of 15C or 16C possible.

Scientists have told us how to solve the climate crisis — will the world listen? 

