Covid-19: 5,883 new cases confirmed as 1,182 patients hospitalised 

There have been 5,883 new Covid-19 infections confirmed by the Department of Health today.
Of the reported cases, 2,845 were PCR-confirmed cases and 3,038 positive antigen tests were notified on the HSE portal.
Currently there are 1,182 patients hospitalised with the virus, of whom 58 were in ICU.
Last Friday, 10,839 Covid cases were reported. Today, this figure is down 45% in comparison.
The HSPC warned that cases in Ireland "remain high" despite the decreases in cases in recent days.
Northern Ireland today reported 983 positive cases and five further Covid-related deaths.
On Friday morning, there were 478 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom five were in intensive care.