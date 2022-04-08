Robert Watt authorised controversial Tony Holohan secondment to Trinity College

The decision to approve Dr Tony Holohan's secondment to Trinity College Dublin was made by the head of the Department of Health, Robert Watt, it has been confirmed.

The Department said in a statement that the decision was made "at the highest level".

Under pressure about the specifics of the agreement which will see Dr Holohan leave his post as Chief Medical Officer, the Department said discussions are underway with Trinity about who will pay Dr Holohan's €187,000 a year salary when he begins his job on July 1.

Addressing the Oireachtas Health Committee in his first public utterances on the situation, Dr Holohan said he did not intend to return to the Department in his capacity as CMO or any other role.

“My secondment to Trinity College Dublin means I have agreed to relinquish my role as Chief Medical Officer; it is not my intention to return to this role at any point in the future. It is important that my successor feels fully empowered and enabled to undertake the role as they see fit.”

Dr Holohan said that the department saw the role as being key to expanding the breadth of public health knowledge in the country.

A number of members of the committee said Dr Holohan confirmed that Mr Watt had signed off on the move, as did the Department of Health.

A statement from the Department said: "The Department, at a senior level made this decision in order to show innovation and lead by example. All arrangements in relation to staffing are the responsibility of the Secretary General. In making the arrangements for this, the Department was mindful of the general principles of the Civil Service secondment policy which applies to secondments within the Civil Service. That policy provides for specialist sectoral secondment arrangements to be made.

"Arrangements are being made between the Department and Trinity College regarding the funding of the post. It is important to note that there is no change in remuneration or financial benefit accruing to Dr Holohan on foot of this arrangement."

Dr Holohan announced last month that he will join Trinity as Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership but the appointment has been mired in controversy after it was revealed that it would be a secondment paid for by the Department, not a resignation.

Sources said government leaders and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly were unaware of the specifics of the move until it was reported on Tuesday, with one source adding there has been "acknowledgment that the messaging should have been better".

Taking questions in the Dáil, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “It would have been far preferable if the full details around the secondment had been put in the public domain at the outset and I think that should have been done.

“I know Minister McGrath, the minister for public expenditure, is not satisfied with how this has been done and he is engaging with the Department of Health on that at the moment.”

Sinn Féin's David Cullinane said questions about the process of the appointment should be answered because the controversy "overshadowed what is a good appointment".