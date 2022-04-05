Tony Holohan's €187k salary to be paid by Department of Health

Tony Holohan's €187k salary to be paid by Department of Health

After 14 years as Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan is to step down from the position.

Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 10:21
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

The outgoing Chief Medical Officer will remain a civil servant and his €187,000 a year salary will be paid by the Department of Health.

Dr Tony Holohan announced last month that he will leave the role which he has held for 14 years to take up a role at Trinity College Dublin. 

Dr Holohan has been appointed Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership at the university. He will take up the role on July 1.

However, a spokesperson for the university said that the role was created with "Dr Holohan in mind" and is a secondment from the Department.

"The post is an open-ended secondment, funded by the Department of Health. Dr Holohan is being seconded to Trinity under the same terms and conditions as his existing contract," they said.

"Secondments between organisations are a regular and common feature across the civil and public service to encourage inter-departmental and inter-agency co-operation and the sharing of knowledge and skills in the public interest.

The post was created with Dr Holohan in mind. 

"The Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership (2022) was established by the College Board in the context of recent and ongoing global events, including conflict, climate change, migration and the recent pandemic, having impacted on almost every aspect of our lives.

"The arrangements for the approval of the new Professorship were in line with normal processes and akin in some respects to the creation of a new Professorship funded by a research body.

"Following an interview by the Selection Committee (the Provost, Vice-Provost, three faculty Deans and an External Assessor from the University of Milan), the University Council approved the appointment of Dr Tony Holohan to the Professorship on 25 March 2022."

