New legislation gives end date for EU fossil fuel subsidies 

The Irish MEP leading negotiations on behalf of the European Parliament on major environmental action has hailed new legislation which legally commits the EU to an end-date for fossil fuel subsidies.

Ireland South member of the Greens, Grace O'Sullivan, said the 8th Environment Action Programme (8EAP), signed into EU law on Wednesday, will "for the first time legally commit the EU to setting a deadline to end fossil fuel subsidies... as well as committing to soil-protection legislation on the same level as water and air pollution measures".

Total energy subsidies in the EU came to €176bn in 2019, according to a European Commission report last year.

Energy subsidies are described as measures taken to assist organisations, usually by governments. Fossil fuel subsidies have already increased in 11 member states since 2015, the commission said.

"Fossil fuel subsidies, which represent around 30% of total energy subsidies, dropped slightly in 2020 to €52bn from €56bn in 2019, due to lower energy consumption in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic," the commission report said.

The latest agreement also includes bloc-wide soil protection for the first time.

According to the largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations in Europe, the European Environmental Bureau (EEB), some 1,000sq km of soil is disappearing every year due to development.

More than 25% of the EU’s land is affected by soil erosion and 1,000sq km disappears every year in Europe under expanding cities and infrastructure. Some 95% of our food is directly or indirectly produced on our soils, the EEB says.

The 8EAP has been criticised by environmental campaigners such as World Wildlife Fund Europe for not committing to a firm deadline for the phasing out of fossil-fuel subsidies, despite the commitment to do so.

The agreement took months of intense negotiations to get this far, with Ms O'Sullivan handed the role of lead negotiator for the European Parliament.

The discussions involved MEPs, the commission, and EU Council, which is made up of national government representatives.

President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, and the European Council minister, Clément Beaune, signed it into law this week, after it was ratified by MEPs last month by 553 votes in favour, 130 against and seven abstentions.

Ms O'Sullivan said: "The signing of the Environment Action Programme comes in the same week as the IPCC's latest report on what is needed in terms of climate action if we are to avoid the catastrophic effects of climate change.

"The scientists were clear this week, it is 'now or never' for climate action. The Environment Action Programme is part of that action, especially concerning commitments to end harmful subsidies. In another first for the EU, we have secured the objective of moving towards a 'wellbeing economy' where the health of the economy is not based on unsustainable growth and profit alone, but on the wellbeing of our citizens."