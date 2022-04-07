Ireland may miss housing targets over war in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine may have an impact on Ireland's ability to meet its housing targets, the Government has said.

The latest quarterly progress report of the Government's Housing For All plan says that while "good progress has been made through the quarter and early indicators are positive", the war in Ukraine could cause problems in homebuilding.

It says: "It is clear that there are challenges ahead, with the war in Ukraine leading to a number of risks. On one hand, it has led to significant inflationary pressures, supply chain disruption and instability, all of which pose challenges in delivering the plan. On the other hand, our commitment to welcome those fleeing Ukraine leads to an immediate need for accommodation and a longer-term requirement for additional housing.

The report notes: "Planning is also underway to ensure that more suitable accommodation is provided in the medium to longer term, with a cross-sectoral and cross-departmental housing taskforce having been established to address this issue. A range of solutions are being evaluated, including the expansion and acceleration of measures in Housing for All designed to make optimal use of existing stock.

Solutions based on the construction of modular homes, at pace, on specific State lands are also under consideration.

"All options are being explored in an effort to meet the emerging need while maintaining our existing commitment to support the provision of social, affordable and private houses for sale and rent."

The document, released this morning, adds that the war "has also exacerbated inflationary pressures, with rising energy and material costs impacting many sectors, including construction, leading to significant overall increases in the cost of building programmes".

"Supply chains have been disrupted, leading to uncertainty in both availability and cost of materials such as steel and timber. Overall, this has introduced a level of uncertainty into the housing market."

Housing For All sets a target of 24,600 homes to be built this year and the progress report is bullish on meeting that, pointing out that commencement notices for over 33,000 homes in the 12 months to February were received and almost 43,000 units were granted planning permission in 2021.

Housing For All delays

However, of the 20 actions due for delivery this quarter, just 12 have been fully completed. Among those delayed are the First Home Scheme, the Government's shared-equity home purchase scheme. The much-discussed scheme will see first-time buyers offered up to 20% of the purchase price of a newly built home as an equity stake.

The document says that a company established by the Department of Housing is in discussions with a third party over the administration and day-to-day running of the scheme.

"It is anticipated that the scheme website will go live to begin the communications process in May 2022. It is planned that the scheme will open for formal applications and equity support will be deployed from the fund by end of Q2, 2022."

An overhaul of the differential rents system, which sees local authority tenants pay different rents across the country, has also been delayed. This, the document says, is due to the "emerging cost-of-living challenges in recent months".

Also delayed is the introduction of the Croí Cónaithe (Cities) Fund as well as a plan for state departments and agencies to review the property they hold and place them on the market if they are not required and may be suitable for residential housing and a national rightsizing policy.