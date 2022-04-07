State urged to pay holiday home owners for Ukraine refugee accommodation

State urged to pay holiday home owners for Ukraine refugee accommodation

Refugees walk after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Picture: AP Photo/Sergei Grits

Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 09:15
Olivia Kelleher

The Irish Refugee Council (IRC) has urged the Government to give holiday home owners €300 to €400 per month to allow their properties to be used by Ukrainian refugees.

Chief Executive of the IRC Nick Henderson told Newstalk Breakfast, that a voluntary pledge scheme would help to encourage holiday homeowners to open up their properties to refugees making their way from Ukraine to Ireland.

“We are recommending a voluntary holiday home pledge scheme. If you own a holiday home and it is vacant, you could pledge it to be used by refugees for say a minimum of six months and in return, you would receive a monthly allowance, not at market rental rate. This, we believe, would significantly assist in the accommodation of refugees."

Mr Henderson said the compensation from the Government to holiday home owners would in all likelihood hugely increase the pool of properties available to refugees.

"The IRC paper recommends approximately €300 to €400 per month and that would be a sizable amount of money over six months.

"It wouldn’t be the rental rate still though it would be an amount of money the owner could use for their own means.

"Crucially, it might encourage people to do a good thing and bring on more and a greater supply of accommodation to meet this challenge.” 

Meanwhile, the IRC has also called on the Government to support refugees through the housing process. 

The council also maintains that some of the emergency solutions being utilised in response to the war in Ukraine could be used as longer-term alternatives to Direct Provision.

Read More

Ukrainian man who lived in Ireland for two decades killed after returning home to fight

More in this section

Ukrainian man who lived in Ireland for two decades killed after returning home to fight Ukrainian man who lived in Ireland for two decades killed after returning home to fight
AUSTRIA-IRELAND-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY Higgins: 'Concerted' response to humanitarian crisis needed in wake of Russia’s 'unjustified war'
Covid-19 media briefing Questions remain over Tony Holohan's 'unusual' €187k move to Trinity
#Ukraine
<p>The United Airlines flight 134 which was forced to make an emergecy landing late last month. Picture Press 22</p>

United Airlines jet makes emergency landing at Shannon Airport after engine failure

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices