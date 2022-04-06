Ukrainian man who lived in Ireland for two decades killed after returning home to fight

A Ukrainian father-of-two, who spent more than 20 years of his life in Ireland, has been killed after going back to his homeland to defend it against Russian forces.

Oleksandr Zavhorodniy, known as Alex to his Irish friends, died on March 30 after insisting on going back to Ukraine, family friend Anye Neilande said.

The 45-year-old, who had worked in the Aldi store in Sandyford, left for Ukraine on March 2 and died while fighting in Popasna near Luhansk, it is believed.

Ms Neilande, who set up a GoFundMe for her stricken friend's family, said that while Ireland was his second home after more than two decades here, Ukraine was his love.

"His heart, however, remained in Ukraine, and that's why he chose to go back... to protect his country and its people," she wrote.

"When Alex arrived in Warsaw, he gave everything he had at the time to those in need (women and children). When he arrived at the military unit, he kept positive and did his best to calm his worrying family and friends by joking and sending funny pictures.

"We all will miss his kindness and cracking sense of humor, even in the most challenging situations."

Aldi said that Mr Zavhorodniy was a "valued and much-loved member" of the team for over eight years.

"He was a great asset to the company and will be greatly missed. We are all shocked by this news and our thoughts are with Oleksandr’s family and friends at this very difficult time."

The supermarket chain said it has made counselling services available to all colleagues "impacted by this terrible news and will be offering supports to Oleksandr’s immediate family".

More than €8,000 has been raised so far on the GoFundMe page, with tributes pouring in from friends and strangers.

Ms Neilande wrote: "This fundraiser aims to try and help his family, who are now away from home, mostly displaced, and devastated. They will not be able to attend his funerals in his hometown Ohtyrka.

"Still, we want to ensure his family can give Alex the memorial he deserves to honor his memory and say their last goodbyes. Any donation no matter how small will be greatly appreciated."

Ms Neilande said that money will be sent to Mr Zavhorodniy's daughter directly to help them to cover funerals, and memorial and "help them financially as they have lost support from Alex to keep them going as refugees".

The fundraising page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/paying-tribute-to-oleksandr-zavhorodniy