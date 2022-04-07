Health Committee to question Tony Holohan over €187k TCD move

Outgoing chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan will address a private meeting of the Oireachtas Health Committee at 10am this morning where he will be quizzed about his controversial move to Trinity College.

Dr Holohan announced last month that he will join Trinity as Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership and will take up the role on July 1.

However, it has since emerged that the role is an indefinite secondment to Trinity from the Department of Health, meaning his €187,000-a-year salary will be paid by the department and he will keep the same terms and conditions.

Dr Holohan will brief the committee about the current Covid-19 situation but members have indicated that they will ask about his move to Trinity.

The move has prompted criticism from opposition politicians and within Trinity College, though both it and the department insist the move is not unusual and that all procedures were followed.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that regardless of who pays Dr Holohan, it is "all public money".

Mr Donnelly said while it was true that the department would be paying the salary equivalent of two CMOs, he said it was not the case that the country would have two people in the position.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said the move “could have been handled better”.

Mr McGrath made it clear yesterday that neither he or Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe were aware of the secondment arrangement until it emerged in the media on Tuesday.

It is also understood that Mr Donnelly was not made aware of the move until this week.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said it is better to see Dr Holohan remain in the public sector than to be lost to a private company and that the issue of who pays his TCD salary "doesn't really matter to me".

However, she also acknowledged that the situation "could have been handled better".