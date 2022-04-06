Higgins: 'Concerted' response to humanitarian crisis needed in wake of Russia’s 'unjustified war'

A concerted European response is demanded because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Michael D Higgins has said.

Speaking in Austria, he said “every glimmer of hope through diplomacy” must be seized.

As members of the European Union, “it is with shock and horror that we look to the aggression that has been unleashed against Ukraine and its people,” he said.

“The humanitarian crisis resulting from Russia’s immoral, unjustified war against its neighbour demands a concerted European response,” adding: “We must not allow ourselves to be mired in militarism.”

Speaking at a lunch hosted by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, President Higgins said that at an international level as neutral countries, the shared values of Ireland and Austria “are evident in our support for multilateralism and the United Nations, our commitment to the pursuit of peaceful resolution of conflicts and our respective records of involvement in UN peacekeeping”.

He said the partnership between Ireland and Austria has grown in strength, too, as leading voices for human rights and staunch advocates for disarmament.

He said this return to war in Europe, such abuse by the powerful of its neighbour, the flagrant violations of the principles of the United Nations, brings into sharp focus our shared values, tests our resolve, our solidarity and our common humanity.

President Michael D Higgins (second right) and his wife Sabina Higgins (second left) are welcomed by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and his wife Doris Schmidauer during an official welcoming ceremony with military honours as part of his visit to Vienna. Picture: GEORG HOCHMUTH/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

“Every glimmer of hope through diplomacy must be seized,” he said. “We must not allow ourselves to be mired in militarism. These times, however challenging, are times for multilateralism and our international institutions,” he added.

Ireland and Austria, he noted, have a “deep and longstanding” relationship dating to at least medieval times, with Irish missionaries having played important roles in Austrian education.

“Ireland and Austria today share a common perspective on many issues at European level, including the importance we attach to the challenging but necessary work of envisaging the future of Europe in all its cultural diversity and the role of arts and culture in that task,” he said.

“Our planet burns. Global hunger is rampant among those dispossessed by the effects of climate change. We are being distracted from so much that is important, including reaching our sustainable development goals.

“As to our shared future and the cultivation of what might constitute a ‘mind of Europe’, we Europeans are challenged to define inclusively, to recognise diversity, be generous, genuinely international as to the outlines of the union that we now seek.”

President Higgins said the developed world cannot afford to miss the chance to build a European Union that speaks to all citizens in a post-pandemic world.

"We cannot afford to squander this unique opportunity, as we set about rebuilding our societies and economies in the aftermath of the pandemic, to build on the vision of Spinelli, Schumann, Monnet and others, to construct a European Union that speaks to its citizens in their entirety, in the fullness of their possibilities, in their glorious diversity of origin and expression, a Union resolute in its vindication and protection of the most vulnerable, a Union that will offer a European-led transition to a just and sustainable future free from conflict."