HSE criticised for 'bizarre' efforts to 'bury' report into Irish hospitals

The HSE has been accused of using a “bizarre excuse” for why it failed to publish an independent report on emergency care at nine hospitals, which found “unsafe” and “unacceptable” treatment caused by overcrowding and staff shortages on wards and in emergency departments (EDs).

In a statement, the Irish Association for Emergency Medicine (IAEM) said the decision to “bury” the 2019 report was a “significant cause of concern”.

However, the HSE has said that such was the transformation in the health service due to Covid-19 that many of the issues had already been addressed and that the report now has “little, if any, material benefit”.

The IAEM said that this assertion is “at best, naïve but to those of us working in the unscheduled care system is a damning indictment of the HSE’s governance of this crucially important aspect of the Irish healthcare system”.

“The most bizarre excuse is the claim that the HSE has addressed some of the capacity deficits — the current reality clearly contradicts this assertion,” it said.

The 'Independent Review of Unscheduled Care Performance', was released under Freedom of Information after a lengthy campaign by the Irish Patients Association.

The review made 30 recommendations and was carried out in late 2019 under Professor Frank Keane, former president of the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland.

Worrying findings

Among the worrying findings from the three-month review are concerns about “the adequacy of executive leadership and operational grip” with managers often acting in a reactive not proactive manner.

“Out of hours executive leadership commonly relied on tight (on numbers) rotas, often on a good will basis which could promote burnout and become unsustainable,” the report states. “… hospital staff did not always know who was in charge.”

The IAEM said that the expert group should return to review the nine sites where they carried out their initial work to either update their findings and recommendations or confirm that no further clarification is needed.

“The recent extraordinary pressure that EDs are under clearly suggests that, if anything, the situation is worse and the findings and recommendations are even more relevant than they were at the time the original review was completed rather than less,” the IAEM added.

In a statement, the HSE said the original aim of the review was to provide expert insight and recommendations that could help hospitals and improve processes and procedures in delivering patient care.

“The arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 required the HSE to respond to the extraordinary challenges posed and in doing so resulted in the implementation of structures and initiatives to address many of the issues and recommendations that were identified in the draft report,” a HSE spokesperson said.

“The review as undertaken in 2019 has limited if any material benefit to be considered today as a basis for implementation, particularly given the action plans in place to address our current and future challenges.

“In this context the draft report is outdated as a result of the pandemic and the significant investment that has taken place in our hospitals during that time.”