Gardaí in appeal for information on missing Dublin teenager

Have you seen Jodie Burns? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 09:20

Gardaí in Dublin are asking for public help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage boy missing from the Dublin 1 area.

Jodie Burns, 16, was last seen on Monday, April 4 and it is believed he may be in the Tallaght or Longford areas.

He is described as being 5' 9" in height, of stocky build, with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information on Jodie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

