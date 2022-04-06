Niac recommends fourth Covid vaccine dose for over 65s and immunocompromised

Niac says that people in these cohorts should receive a second booster jab four to six months after they were first boosted

Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 08:29

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has recommended a fourth Covid vaccine dose for everyone aged 65 and older.

It also recommended a second booster for those aged 12 and older who are immunocompromised and children aged five to 11 who are immunocompromised should complete an extended primary course, which is a total of three vaccine doses.

Niac says that people in these cohorts should receive a second booster jab four to six months after they were first boosted.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says the HSE will now work on the rollout of the latest dose for those who need it.

Speaking to RTÉ, Mr Donnelly welcomed the recommendation from Niac, saying "we will roll it out quickly."

"The most important part is this recommendation of a second booster for those 65 and over and those aged 12 and over who are immunocompromised. 

"The advice from Niac is that ideally there would be a six-month gap between this new booster and the last one but it could be four months where that is appropriate."

In a statement issued by the Department of Health, Mr Donnelly said he has asked Niac to continue examining

"the likely benefit of a second booster to other groups, vaccine choice and interval in order to make further recommendations in this regard.”

He added: “I urge anyone for whom an additional dose of vaccine has been recommended, or anyone yet to receive their primary course or booster vaccine, to do so as soon as possible.”

Hospital crisis will 'negatively impact' waiting list targets, HSE says

