Less than half of pledged homes for Ukrainians 'will be suitable' 

The Government has been told that less than half of the accommodation offered by the public for Ukrainian refugees is likely to be suitable.
The Government is in negotiations to use Citywest Hotel, Dublin, as a large base for refugees for up to two years, Cabinet was told.
- A fully funded programme to refurbish and relet 2,500 vacant local authority homes;
- Accelerated reform of the nursing home support scheme, otherwise known as Fair Deal, to free up 8,000 unused private homes on a voluntary basis for rental, without financial penalty;
- A national call to identify empty units for rapid refurbishment for emergency accommodation and potentially as permanent housing in the long term;
- Accelerated building of new homes using emergency provisions in the Planning Act.