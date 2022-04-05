Almost 8,000 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed 

Covid hospitalisations have fallen by 73 as almost 8,000 new cases of the virus were confirmed by the Department of Health on Tuesday.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 2,743 PCR-confirmed cases today.
This is in addition to the 4,990 antigen tests that were registered through the HSE portal on Monday.
As of 8am today, 1,360 patients with Covid are in hospital, a figure which has fallen from 1,433 on Monday.
Some 54 Covid patients are currently in intensive care, down five from yesterday.
In the North, the deaths of a further four patients who had previously tested positive for Covid have been reported.
The region'sDepartment of Health has also notified another 1,387 positive cases of the virus in the previous 24-hour period.
On Tuesday morning, there were 530 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom six are in intensive care.