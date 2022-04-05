Anti-Covid-19 lockdown graffiti hiding road signs from tourists, councillors told

Cork county councillors have called for dirty and illegible road signs to be cleaned. Picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 12:00
Sean O’Riordan

Filthy, often illegible roads signs throughout Co Cork are confusing tourists and potentially creating danger. Many have been defaced with anti-Covid -19 lockdown graffiti and more are completely hidden behind overgrown foliage.

County councillors have urged their officials to set aside a specific budget for cleaning road signs each year, although many have acknowledged they don’t have the manpower to do much of the work required.

The issue was raised by Fine Gael councillor and tour guide Karen Coakley. She said it was “embarrassing” driving around the county and seeing the condition many of them are in.

“An awful lot are so dirty they’re ineligible. Others are covered with foliage. People struggle to read many of these signs and it’s becoming a road safety issue,” Ms Coakley said.

Independent councillor Danny Collins said: 

It only takes a bucket of sudsy water to clean them. It’s not good for tourists. You wouldn’t send a child out to school with a dirty face would you?”

Fine Gael councillor Susan McCarthy said some were so bad they might as well not be there.

Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy said many need replacing as they were falling apart. “We need an annual programme to get a certain amount of signs cleaned every year. I’ve seen signs that are wrecked. We would want to clean up our act,” he added.

Independent councillor Paul Hayes questioned the quality of some new signs which had recently gone up in West Cork. He said they were already beginning to fade. 

He added that TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) had set up a special section responsible for cleaning national primary and secondary road signs and the council should do something similar.

'Deplorable state'

Independent councillor Frank Roche said several signs in North Cork were in a “deplorable state” and Social Democrats councillor Ross O’Connell said many were equally as bad in the Mizen area. Mr Roche added many landowners were abdicating their responsibility by not cutting vegetation which is obscuring signs.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael councillor John O’Sullivan pointed out that Bandon Municipal District Council had to purchase special cleaning fluid recently to remove Covid-19 graffiti on a huge number of roads signs in its area.

The council’s director of roads, Padraig Barrett, said they had no specific budget within his department for sign cleaning.

“We don’t even have enough money to maintain the roads to the condition we’d like. I'd agree a lot of roadside signs aren't adequately maintained and we'll try and get to the bad ones when we can," he said.

Independent councillor Alan Coleman, who heads the council’s tourism unit, said as visitor numbers were likely to increase significantly post-Covid there should be a special focus on improving signs.

