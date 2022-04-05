Another cold week ahead as Met Éireann predicts a drop to the negatives

The country is set for more unsettled and freezing conditions during the week as Met Éireann predicts yet another change in the weather.

At night, temperatures will drop well below freezing in the latter half of the week with showers of rain expected to batter a number of areas, with the potential for sleet and snow on higher ground from Wednesday.

Turning cooler from Wednesday evening with some nice sunny spells Thursday and Friday but showers Friday and some could be wintry on high ground. At present Saturday looks cool but dry with sunny spells but a lot of uncertainty around Sunday and beyond. pic.twitter.com/ceZFL3D4ol — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) April 4, 2022

Persistent rain can be expected on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening with the highest temperatures of 11C to 13C, dropping to between 5C and 7C overnight with heavy showers predicted in places.

Wednesday will be a windy and showery day, with the odd sunny spell thrown in, and while temperatures will remain in the double digits throughout the day, the mercury will drop to around 1C to 4C overnight leading to possible frost and icy patches on Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain cool with a mix of sunshine and rain throughout the day but the dry conditions of Thursday night will bring with it a further drop in temperature to -2C in parts with a high of just 2C.

A chance of frost and icy conditions remains on Friday morning, particularly in higher areas where there's a chance of wintery showers of snow and sleet.

Friday, much like Thursday, will see another cold spell with temperatures remaining in the negative, before picking up again to between 7C and 10C on Saturday.

The unsettled conditions will continue through the weekend and into early next week.