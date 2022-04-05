Another cold week ahead as Met Éireann predicts a drop to the negatives

Another cold week ahead as Met Éireann predicts a drop to the negatives

Picture: iStock

Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 10:14
Greg Murphy

The country is set for more unsettled and freezing conditions during the week as Met Éireann predicts yet another change in the weather.

At night, temperatures will drop well below freezing in the latter half of the week with showers of rain expected to batter a number of areas, with the potential for sleet and snow on higher ground from Wednesday.

Persistent rain can be expected on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening with the highest temperatures of 11C to 13C, dropping to between 5C and 7C overnight with heavy showers predicted in places.

Wednesday will be a windy and showery day, with the odd sunny spell thrown in, and while temperatures will remain in the double digits throughout the day, the mercury will drop to around 1C to 4C overnight leading to possible frost and icy patches on Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain cool with a mix of sunshine and rain throughout the day but the dry conditions of Thursday night will bring with it a further drop in temperature to -2C in parts with a high of just 2C.

A chance of frost and icy conditions remains on Friday morning, particularly in higher areas where there's a chance of wintery showers of snow and sleet.

Friday, much like Thursday, will see another cold spell with temperatures remaining in the negative, before picking up again to between 7C and 10C on Saturday.

The unsettled conditions will continue through the weekend and into early next week.

Read More

Ireland to back further EU sanctions on Russia

More in this section

Loughborough University study Childcare providers warn many could flee the sector over 'seriously flawed' government plan
Coronavirus - Wed Jan 12, 2022 Government to sign off on new public health authority today
Garda Stock Five youths pulled from burning car after it earlier failed to stop for gardaí
<p>After 14 years as Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan is to step down from the position.</p>

Tony Holohan's €187k salary to be paid by Department of Health

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices