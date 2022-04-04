Five youths pulled from burning car after it earlier failed to stop for gardai

Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 20:16
Noel Baker

One teenager was hospitalised and another arrested after an incident in which a car that earlier failed to stop for gardaí crashed and flipped onto a road, with the occupants having to flee the vehicle after it caught on fire. 

The incident occurred at New Nangor Road in Clondalkin in Dublin on Sunday evening.

Gardaí said officers in Tallaght conducted a "managed containment operation" when a car failed to stop when signalled to do so in Tallaght on Sunday evening.

The operation concluded when the car struck a bank on the New Nangor Road, Clondalkin at approximately 8pm, resulting in smoke and flames rising from the vehicles, with the gardai helping the occupants to exit the car through a window.

According to gardaí, five males were in the vehicle at the time and one male, a youth in his teens, was removed from the scene by ambulance to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the car, aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene and taken to Rathfarnham Garda Station. He has since been released without charge pending further investigations.

The other three males were uninjured.

Investigations are ongoing.

