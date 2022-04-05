Zelenskyy set to address Oireachtas

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address Ireland's humanitarian response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine at a joint session of the Oireachtas on Wednesday.

Speaking to representatives from the Dáil and the Seanad via secure video-link at 10am, Mr Zelenskyy is also expected to raise Ukraine's request to become a member of the European Union.

Taking place in the Dáil chamber, the entire diplomatic corps in Ireland have been invited to attend. The invite is to all ambassadors who have a residence in Ireland, including the Russian ambassador Yuriy Filatov. Mr Filatov will not attend.

It is expected Mr Zelenskyy will speak for around 10 minutes as he has done in other parliaments, such as the House of Commons in the UK and the US Congress. By last week the Ukrainian president had addressed 10 parliaments in two weeks, with highly tailored speeches relating to the country in which it is being broadcast and receiving standing ovations in each.

His speech will be followed by an address from President Michael D Higgins, and responses from the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste, and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan. Each of the opposition party leaders will then be given six minutes to speak. There will also be an address from the cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann Mark Daly.

Government sources have confirmed that the Taoiseach will condemn the brutal and unjustified war in Ukraine by Russia and reaffirm that Irish people will continue to stand by Ukraine and argue for stronger sanctions against Putin's regime.

The Taoiseach will also note that Ireland strongly supports EU membership for Ukraine and will continue to advocate this position at a European level.

The address will be broadcast live on Oireachtas TV and social media accounts, with RTÉ also broadcasting the event live.

The Ukrainian leader has previously spoken with the Taoiseach by phone where he thanked Mr Martin for the support from Ireland, including the visa waiver, St Patrick’s Day show of solidarity, and other contributions to the EU’s peace facility.

The Taoiseach said after the call: "[Zelenskyy] articulated in the most passionate, determined and calm way the absolute vitality and importance of we continuing to keep the pressure on through the various methods that we’ve deployed so far in terms of sanctions and supports to the people of Ukraine."