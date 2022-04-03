'Ukraine refugees at just as much risk of exploitation in Ireland as in Poland' 

The head of the Irish Immigrant Council says that refugees fleeing Ukraine are just as likely to be exploited after arriving in Ireland as they are by traffickers at the Polish border.

Brian Killoran, the council’s chief executive, said: “The situation as it stands with the chaotic movement and the desperation of those involved make it rife for exploitation and that exploitation can happen at the starting point in Ukraine and Poland and it can happen at the end point in Ireland as well. Unfortunately, the motives and the approaches and the exploitation is of a very similar nature at both ends.”

In recent weeks, a number of advertisements have appeared online targeting Ukrainian women with offers of accommodation in Ireland in return for sex.

The most recent advertisement relating to a property in Cavan was titled “Seeking a Ukraine woman” and was explicit in nature, offering a “free bed in exchange for sexual pleasure for me”. The advertiser added: “I can pick you up in Cavan if you can’t drive need this asap please???” The advertisement was removed on Thursday morning after the advertiser was contacted by the Irish Examiner.

Mr Killoran said: “It is imperative that we ensure that not only in Ireland that we respond appropriately in terms of providing safeguards, identifying victims of trafficking, training to any frontline professional out there who may come across gender-based violence or exploitation or trafficking. These incidents are only going to increase.”

Beyond exploitation

He was speaking as correspondence was sent to Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, through the Beyond Exploitation campaign spearheaded by the National Women’s Council in association with the Immigrant Council of Ireland and Ruhama. The correspondence voices growing concern “at the very significant threat” of commercial sexual exploitation to the safety of women and children who are fleeing from Ukraine.

Orla O’Connor, director of the National Women’s Council said: “International research has clearly established that where there is war there will also be criminals willing to exploit the vulnerable and in particular women and girls.

We are increasingly concerned about the situation at the Ukrainian borders where traffickers and criminals are targeting exhausted women and children for commercial sexual exploitation.

She said: “We are calling on Minister Simon Coveney and the Irish Government to use its influence at highest political level, particularly during Ireland’s Council of Europe Presidency from May-November 2022, to ensure a gender sensitive humanitarian response and decisive action to protect women and girls from trafficking and sexual exploitation.”

She said that at an EU level, there must be an inter-institutional task force set up to address and provide support to women and girls in Ukraine, as well as the provision of immediate financial and emergency humanitarian aid to women’s organisations to help them support those at risk of exploitation.”

Human trafficking

The campaign is also seeking the provision of clear information and resources on human trafficking and the risk of commercial sexual exploitation, specialist support services and emergency helplines in Ukrainian and other relevant languages at border points, including Irelands ports and airports.

And the campaign says there needs to be vetting of all host families and adequate funding for humanitarian organisations tasked with the responsibility of supporting the women and children must be ensured.

Barbara Condon, CEO of Ruhama, said: “We are extremely concerned for the safety of women and children arriving in Ireland and the EU and we must do our utmost to ensure they are protected and receive the supports they need.”