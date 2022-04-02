Google warned against an Irish ban on data centres

Google warned against an Irish ban on data centres

Google wants to continue to invest in data centre infrastructure in Ireland and says a moratorium on them would render this impossible. File picture

Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 10:00
Ken Foxe

Google warned that any ban on developing data centres in Ireland must be avoided and would seriously impede the country’s transformation into a digital and green economy.

In a detailed submission to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU), the tech giant said any moratorium on data centre development needed to be avoided “at all costs”.

It said it would send the “wrong signal” about Ireland’s ambitions as a digital economy and risked impeding businesses who want to use cloud computing services.

Google said it wants to continue to invest in data centre infrastructure in the country, but a moratorium would “render this impossible”.

Uncertainty 'bad for business'

The multinational warned that data centres in Dublin need to be able to depend on access to the electricity network and that any “uncertainty” on this is “bad for business”.

Google said any changes in data centre policy planned by the CRU needed to be temporary in nature as longer-term solutions for Ireland’s electricity crunch were identified.

In the submission, it called for more transparency over where there is existing electricity capacity in the Irish network.

It said there needed to be greater clarity and openness over Eirgrid projections on forecasting the growth of data centre electricity usage.

Google proposed a new tariff system for data centre operators who reserved more capacity than they ultimately needed, or were too slow to grow into that capacity. It said: 

Transmission charging can be designed such that consumers whose demand is not increasing towards their maximum reservation are charged more than those that demonstrate each year that they are growing.

The submission also said that while it understood Ireland’s current electricity supply issues, these could be rectified with a longer-term approach.

Google was particularly concerned about any plans to block off data centre development on a regional basis or in Dublin, saying this carried its own risks.

“Demand for cloud computing in Dublin is growing,” it said, “and many cloud services must be delivered by data centres close to the user i.e. these services cannot be delivered as needed by customers by data centres located far from Dublin.” 

Read More

Warning that data centres could account for 30% of all electricity consumption by 2030 

More in this section

Sligo v Mayo - Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final Tributes paid to Sligo footballer Red Óg Murphy who has died tragically
'Disappointing' increases in Ireland's greenhouse gas emissions  'Disappointing' increases in Ireland's greenhouse gas emissions 
Coronavirus - Thu Apr 15, 2021 Daily crisis meetings to be held over Dublin Airport delays
data centresdatacentresOrganisation: GoogleOrganisation: Commission for Regulation of Utilities
<p>The operation was part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Two men arrested after €1.2m worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices