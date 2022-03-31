Maternity services stop at Antrim hospital following concerns over some births

Maternity services at the Lagan Valley Hospital in Lisburn have been temporarily stopped following concerns about a small number of births (Liam McBurney/PA)

Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 15:25
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Midwifery-led maternity services at the Lagan Valley Hospital in Co Antrim are to be temporarily stopped following concerns about a small number of births at the unit.

A spokesperson for the South Eastern health and social care trust said ante-natal and post-natal services would continue at the Lisburn hospital.

The spokesperson said: “Expectant mothers will be offered alternative care, including midwifery-led care in the home from home unit in the Ulster Hospital.

“The South Eastern trust is taking this precautionary action because of concerns that have been raised about a very small number of cases who have birthed in the unit.

"These cases are under active review and we are engaging with the families involved.

“We understand this decision may be disappointing for both staff in the unit and expectant mothers, however the trust has taken this temporary action in the interest of patient safety, pending the outcome of these reviews.

“All expectant mothers scheduled to give birth in the midwifery-led unit in the Lagan Valley Hospital and all staff impacted by this temporary action are being contacted by the trust.”

The Lagan Valley Hospital in Lisburn opened its midwifery unit in 2011 (Liam McBurney/PA)

The midwifery-led unit was first opened in 2011 with midwives replacing a consultant-led service.

The trust said on average eight births take place in the unit each month.

The spokesperson said: “The trust is unable to comment at the moment while the reviews are under way.

“It will however provide further updates when the reviews are complete.”

Place: Northern Ireland
