Home buyers paying 3.7% over asking price as demand remains strong

Properties are selling for an average of 3.7% above already soaring asking prices in 2022, compared to less than half a percent above asking price a year ago and 0.5% below asking price in 2020, according to figures from Daft.ie.

Daft.ie reports that the premiums buyers are paying above asking price demonstrate greater market heat in the last three quarters than any other time since the start of 2010.

Market heat is greatest in Dublin, where the transaction price is typically 4.8% above the list price, followed by Munster at 3.9% above asking price.

Over the 12 year period since 2010, when it became possible to track, the typical property has sold for a price that is 0.3% above its listing price, but that gap has changed over time.

Between 2010 and 2012, properties sold on average for 10% less than their initial listed price. While Dublin properties were going for 5% above asking price by 2014, in Munster homes were still selling for 3% below asking.

The current market heat and average jump above asking prices comes on top of the squeeze for homebuyers on listing prices themselves.

A Daft.ie quarterly report earlier this week revealed an 8.4% jump in asking prices since last year, with a 2.4% increase since January, making Q1 of 2021 the seventh consecutive quarter of house price growth. The increase in Munster asking prices (outside the cities) was 13.3%.

Daft.ie said just 10,0000 homes were listed for sale on March 1, the lowest since 2006.

The quarterly report put the average listed price of a home in Ireland today at €299,093.

A similar report by My Home.ie recorded a 12.3% increase in asking prices since last year, with the number of available properties for sale at a record low and having dropped 42% on pre-Covid levels.

Both reports show prices rising faster in rural areas outside the five main cities, with more modest increases for prices in urban areas.

Speaking on the Daft.ie report, economist Ronan Lyons said prices have increased quarter-on-quarter nationally since early 2020 when the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic were first felt.

“If Covid-19 has done anything to the housing market in Ireland, it has been to take a shortage that was concentrated in urban areas and spread it all across the country,” he said.

“Both new and secondhand supply remain weaker than expected before the pandemic. Combined with unexpected strong demand, due to accidental savings during lockdown, this has driven up prices. Additional supply — of all types of homes, for sale but also market rental and social rental housing — remains the only real solution to solving Ireland’s chronic housing shortage,” he said.