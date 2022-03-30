All employees to be entitled to 10 days of paid sick leave by 2026 

Every worker in Ireland will be entitled to sick pay under a new law agreed by the Government.

The Sick Leave Bill 2022, approved by Cabinet after being brought by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, will legislate for a statutory sick pay scheme for all employees, phased in over a four-year period.

It is estimated that only half of employees have sick leave provided for through their terms and conditions, with a gap between the public and private sectors. Under the Sick Leave Bill, employees will be entitled to three days of paid sick leave this year, five days in 2024, seven days in 2025 and 10 in 2026.

However, an employee must obtain a medical certificate to avail of statutory sick pay and it will only cover 70% of wages, subject to a maximum daily threshold of €110. The cost will be paid by the employer. The scheme is being phased in to help employers manage any additional costs.

The Tánaiste has previously spoken of how the Covid pandemic highlighted the contrasts between those with and without sick leave. He said this law will address that situation.

“The pandemic exposed the precarious position of many people, especially in the private sector and in low-paid roles, when it comes to missing work due to illness. No one should feel pressured to come to work when they are ill because they can’t afford not to.

"Ireland is one of the few advanced countries in Europe not to have a mandatory sick pay scheme and although many, we think approximately half, of employers do provide sick pay, we need to make sure that security, that safety net, is there for all workers, regardless of their job. It has to be one of the legacies of the pandemic. It will be available to all workers, regardless of their illness.”

Mr Varadkar said the bill is primarily intended to provide a "minimum level of protection to low paid employees, who may have no entitlement to a company sick pay scheme". The legislation expressly states that this does not prevent employers offering better terms or unions negotiating for more through a collective agreement.

The Tánaiste said he fully understands that businesses will face additional costs or that employees may feel the plan doesn't go far enough but said that the legislation is balanced.

“We’ve done a lot of consultation on this, with representatives from both the employee and employer side and although I know some will think it goes too far and others that it doesn’t go far enough, I think it has struck a fair and reasonable balance.”