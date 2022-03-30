Half of all pregnancies globally unplanned and 60% of those end in abortion

Almost half of all pregnancies worldwide are unplanned, with 60% of those unplanned pregnancies ending in abortion, according to a new United Nations report.

Furthermore, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) annual report shows 45% of abortions performed globally are unsafe.

That leads to about 7m women being hospitalised and is linked to between 5% and 13% of maternal deaths.

“Nearly half of all pregnancies are unintended, which is a startling 121m each year throughout the world,” said Irish woman Jacqueline Mahon, principal adviser for international development finance at UNFPA.

“Of course it is a personal issue for the women who are affected, it can be a very life-altering reproductive choice whether or not to become pregnant, and in some cases it is no choice at all.”

Ms Mahon said the statistics highlighted the reality of what women and girls face around the world.

“The report really wants to put that out and highlight that it is a significant hidden crisis, an issue that needs to be addressed more generally globally,” Ms Mahon said.

The report, ‘Seeing the Unseen: The case for action in the neglected crisis of unintended pregnancy’, also shows an estimated 257m women who want to avoid pregnancy are not using safe, modern contraception.

“Covid in our programme countries led to huge logistical disruptions, and that in turn led to major stock-outs,” said Dr. Natalia Kanem UNFPA executive director.

“A woman walks a couple of miles to the clinic, she knocks on the door and if the health worker is there, the supply is not there.”

The report also shows almost one-quarter of women are not able to refuse sex and contraceptive use is 53% lower among women who have experienced intimate partner violence.

Data from 54 developing countries on child marriages shows most first births to girls under-18 occur within a marriage or union.

“Women and girls married as adolescents tend to have less education, less household and economic power and less mobility than unmarried adolescents and older women,” the report states.

UNFPA called for better sex education including on contraception and teaching boys about healthy models of masculinity.

The online launch of the report was hosted by UNFPA partner the Irish Family Planning Association.