Ireland among 'cleanest' countries in relation to corruption

Ireland was ranked 13th 'cleanest' country out of 180 countries in terms of bribes and corruption in 2021.

The process of procurement in the public and private sectors is at high risk of bribery and corruption, according to An Garda Síochána.

Other high-risk sectors include aviation, defence, construction, energy, charity/NGOs and telecoms.

While bribery and corruption are not common in Ireland, Gardaí are currently investigating several procurement cases.

The Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit, established in 2017, investigates reports of both foreign and domestic bribery and corruption.

Irish anti-corruption law has a global reach so Irish nationals and Irish companies can also be held accountable for bribery and corruption offences committed abroad.

As part of Fraud Awareness Week, Gardaí are encouraging people who witness or experience bribery and corruption to report it.

Corruption is broadly defined as the abuse of entrusted power for private gain. It can take many forms including conflicts of interest, undue influence and the giving and taking of bribes.

In 2018, new offences were created including a corporate liability or 'failure to prevent' offence which means a corporation is liable for the corrupt acts of its director, manager, secretary, employee, agent or subsidiary unless it can prove that it took all reasonable steps to prevent the offence.

"We are fortunate in Ireland that bribery and corruption aren’t widespread in society," said Detective Superintendent Catharina Gunne of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

But we can’t be complacent either because there are several serious and complex bribery and corruption cases, currently under investigation by An Garda Síochána, in relation to both the public and private sectors."

The negative impact of bribery and corruption goes beyond the individual and business, it can damage the nation's standing and reputation in the world.

It can allow organised crime to flourish, cause violations of human rights, and deny people access to justice, healthcare and other basic services.

Det Supt Gunne encouraged anyone to report possible cases of bribery and corruption to the confidential reporting line on 1800 4060 80.

Individuals are reminded that they should refuse any offer of a personal payment or benefit to do any act in relation to their employment or business and should report it.