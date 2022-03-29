Freezing nights and wintry showers in store as weather takes a turn

22/11/2021 Early morning Frost in Portarlington Co Laois today.

Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 11:16
Michelle McGlynn

Following last week's mini-heatwave, the temperatures are beginning to dip signaling a return to more seasonal weather.

The glorious weather of the last few days will soon be a distant memory as the weather is set to take a turn.

Today, some areas will see rain creeping back in with scattered showers developing in Leinster and Ulster.

Overall, there will be good sunshine with temperatures reaching up to 16 degrees.

It will be a dry night tonight but cloud, mist and fog will build up with temperatures dropping to as low as 1 degree.

Wednesday will see a noticeable shift in temperature with the mercury dropping to single-digits in many areas with highest temperatures coming in at around 13 degrees.

There will be some sunshine but it will become mostly cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle moving southwards.

Colder but brighter weather will follow later in the afternoon.

Wednesday night will bring below-freezing temperatures with frost developing. Eastern parts of the country can expect showers which may turn wintry at times.

The frost will clear on Thursday morning leading to a noticeably cooler day with good sunshine and temperatures between 5 to 9 degrees.

It will be another sub-zero night followed by a dry and bright start to Friday.

The weekend ahead will be a mix of sunny spells and showers and potentially widespread rain on Sunday.

<p> Hospitals are under increasing pressure from a surge in Covid cases. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie</p>

