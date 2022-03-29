Funeral held for Irish journalist Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine

A funeral is being held in Dublin for Irish cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed in Ukraine. Picture: Fox News/PA

Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 10:08
Sophie Wingate, PA

A funeral is being held in Dublin for an Irish cameraman who was killed in Ukraine.

Pierre Zakrzewski was working for US network Fox News in Horenka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on March 14 when his vehicle was hit by Russian shelling.

His colleague, Ukrainian producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova, also died and British reporter Benjamin Hall was injured in the incident.

Mr Zakrzewski will be buried following a funeral Mass at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour in Foxrock, Co Dublin.

The church wrote on Twitter: “We will celebrate the life of Pierre Zakrzewski in our Church on Tuesday morning at 10am. We ask our community to join with us online to celebrate a life lived with enormous courage in the pursuit of truth. As always, we stand together in solidarity with Pierre’s family.”

It added large numbers were expected to attend.

As a war photographer, Mr Zakrzewski had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox, according to a memo sent to employees by Suzanne Scott, chief executive of Fox News Media, after his death.

The 55-year-old journalist grew up in Leopardstown, south Dublin, and held both Irish and French citizenship.

Several other journalists, including Brent Renaud, an American documentary film-maker and another veteran of covering war zones, have been killed in Ukraine since the conflict began more than a month ago.

