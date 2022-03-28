Girl, 16, seriously injured after being hit by car in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was hit by a car in south Dublin.
The collision between a car and a pedestrian on the N11 Stillorgan Road shortly before 10pm on Sunday.
It happened on the southbound lanes of the dual carriageway near Foster Avenue.
The girl was taken to St Vincent's Hospital, where her injuries are understood to be serious but not life-threatening.
The driver of the car was not injured.
Gardaí are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, especially drivers who may have dashcam footage.
Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Blackrock Garda Station 01 6665200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.