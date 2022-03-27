Arrangements in place for Ukrainian pets arriving into Ireland 

The Department of Agriculture has issued a notice to veterinarians in Ireland advising them of arrangements put in place for Ukrainians arriving in Ireland with their pets, including payment for microchipping and rabies vaccinations.

In the notice sent last week, the department said that “temporary arrangements” had been put in place to allow people to travel from Ukraine to Ireland with their pets “even if the pets are not in compliance with EU travel regulations".

Under usual circumstances, to travel with a dog or cat in the EU requires the animal to be micro-chipped, be vaccinated against rabies and had treatment for tapeworm if visiting countries such as Ireland.

Pets are also required to have a valid European pet passport, or an EU animal health certificate when travelling from a non-EU country.

Refugees flee with pets

Millions of Ukrainians have already fled their homes since the Russian invasion last month, many bringing their pets with them.

When the Irish Examiner visited border crossings in Poland earlier this month, thousands of women and children were accompanied by their cat or dog as they crossed into the country.

At border checkpoints and at aid centres, separate stalls were set up offering pet supplies such as food and other items.

In its notice to vets, the Department of Agriculture said it was waiving normal requirements in recognition of the “exceptional circumstance created by the invasion of Ukraine”.

“Pets and their documents are inspected on arrival into Ireland,” the department said.

“Some pets may be non-compliant with EU Regulations for a variety of reasons. In these cases, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine veterinary services are taking steps to bring these animals into compliance with the legislative travel requirements.”

These include identifying animals and providing a rabies vaccination and tapeworm treatment, as required, to animals at arrival.

It said the majority of pets will be treated upon arrival, but in cases where a vet is treating an animal that was not treated upon arrival, they must try to establish its vaccination status and what treatment it has received.

The department said: “A more likely scenario is that the veterinarian will be asked to take a blood sample to detect rabies antibodies post-vaccination.

"The Department is putting a system in place to cover the costs of the rabies serology testing and more information will be provided once this system is fully established.”

In cases where veterinary practitioners provide treatment to bring a Ukraine animal into compliance with Irish requirements, the department will pay a subsidy to support this work.

This ranges from €90 for microchip, rabies vaccination and tapeworm treatment to €25 to complete and issue a passport.