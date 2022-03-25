Zelenskyy accuses Ireland of not fully supporting Ukraine's entry to EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Ireland of not being fully supportive of his country's entry to the EU.

However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he “wouldn’t read too much into” Mr Zelenskyy’s comments.

“I didn’t see those comments,” said Mr Martin on way to the second day of a two-day summit of EU leaders.

“But that’s not the impression I got . . . he thanked EU leaders for their support so that’s not the sense I got.”

“I wouldn’t read too much into it,” he told reporters.

Mr Martin said that he had spoken to President Zelenskyy by phone last week. Ireland is a leading supporter of accelerating Ukraine’s bid for EU membership.

“I spoke to him last week and he was very strongly in praise of the Irish contribution both from a humanitarian perspective and also in terms of our clear support for Ukraine’s application to join the European Union and he thanked me personally for my own personal commitment to that, so I’m not going to surmise in terms of whatever particular take you would take from the use of the word almost or practically and I wouldn’t overstate that, to be frank," he said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. File Picture: Lawless/PA Wire

Asked if President Zelenskyy’s comments could be interpreted as meaning that he believed Ireland’s support to be less intense than other countries, Mr Martin said: “I think that’s reading too much into it if I’m honest.”

“Obviously we’re a military neutral country but we explained that we facilitated the EU peace facility which has been of enormous support to the Ukrainian people. So I wouldn't overstate it, quite frankly.”

Emotional Zelenskyy addresses EU nations individually

In an emotional speech to European leaders on Thursday, Mr Zelenskyy named the countries he felt were blocking Ukraine's path into the bloc, saying that Ireland was not fully on board.

He particularly appealed to Germany and Hungary to not block Ukraine's membership.

“Here I ask you, do not delay. Please. For us this is a chance," he said, addressing leaders remotely.

“Lithuania - for us. Latvia is for us. Estonia is for us. Poland is for us,” he said.

“France, Emmanuel (Macron), I really believe that you will be for us. Slovenia is for us. Slovakia - for us. The Czech Republic is for us. Romania knows what dignity is, so it will stand for us at the crucial moment. Bulgaria stands for us.

“Greece, I believe, stands with us. Germany … a little later. Portugal — well, almost. Croatia stands for us. Sweden - yellow and blue should always stand together. Finland - I know you are with us. The Netherlands stands for the rational, so we’ll find common ground. Malta - I believe we will succeed. Denmark - I believe we will succeed.

"Luxembourg - we understand each other. Cyprus - I really believe you are with us. Italy - thank you for your support! Spain - we’ll find common ground. Belgium - we will find arguments.

Austria, together with Ukrainians, it is an opportunity for you. I’m sure of it. Ireland - well, almost.

While formally the bloc of 27 countries is supportive of Ukraine joining the EU, there has been strong disagreement about when this should happen.

Mr Zelenskyy has accepted an invitation to address the Dáil and Seanad by video-link next month.

President Zelenskyy has agreed to accept an invitation from Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghail to address TDs and Senators in early April.

Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians to Russia

Ukrainian servicemen stand at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

This morning, Ukraine accused Moscow of forcibly removing up to 400,000 of civilians from shattered Ukrainian cities to Russia to pressure Kyiv to give up, while president Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged his country to keep up its military defence and not stop “even for a minute”.

Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine’s ombudsman, said 402,000 people, including 84,000 children, had been taken against their will into Russia, where some may be used as “hostages” to pressure Kyiv to surrender.

After Thursday’s talks in Brussels, Western leaders denounced Moscow's invasion as barbaric and promised new military and humanitarian aid.

Today, US President Joe Biden goes to Poland to meet experts involved in the refugee response.

The new Western aid stopped short of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's pleas for a full boycott of Russian energy and a no-fly zone over Ukraine where Moscow's bombs have blasted some residential areas into wastelands.

But in a significant escalation in the lethal aid on offer, a senior US administration official said the US and its allies were working on supporting Ukraine with anti-ship missiles that could threaten Russian operations in the south.

Zelenskyy said on Friday that Ukrainians "need to achieve peace" and halt Russian bombardment that has forced millions to flee to countries like Poland.