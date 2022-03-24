Crowds protest outside Russian Embassy to mark one month since Ukraine invasion

Large crowds have gathered outside the Russian Embassy in south Dublin to mark one month since the invasion of Ukraine.

The embassy has become the focal point for Irish anger over the war raged by Vladimir Putin and the latest demonstration was organised by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU).

Since the invasion began, protests have been staged across the city and the country as both Irish people and Ukrainians living in Ireland gathered to express outcry at the war.

The Government has also face repeated calls to expel the Russian Ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov.

Those calls have been resisted so far, with both Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney pointing to the benefits of acting alongside other EU member states and stressing the need to keep dialogue open.

Mr Martin was in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the latest EU response to the crisis.

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko was in attendance on Thursday evening, as the crowds waved Ukrainian flags and a song was sung in support of the war-torn country.

“We are grateful, Ireland, for many things,” Ms Gerasko told protesters.

“For support, for supporting our EU membership. For supporting are immigrants.

Our Ukrainians forced to flee the country, because of war. Because of this terrible and horrible situation in Ukraine.

“Many Ukrainians don’t have homes anymore, many of them. Three-and-a-half million Ukrainians fled the country and six-and-a-half million Ukrainians became internally displaced people.

“More than 10,000 have already arrived to Ireland and thank you Ireland for accepting them and for taking care of them.”

ICTU president Kevin Callinan also spoke at the protest.

Orwell Road was blocked for a time on Thursday evening, as dozens of people waved flags and held placards outside the Russian Embassy.