Priority to give Ukrainian students language supports, says Harris

Higher Education Simon Harris said Ukrainian students would be 'effectively' treated as EU students and would not be subject to international fees and would be able to access grants. Picture: Naoise Culhane

Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 16:34
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The Government's priority is to give Ukrainian students supports to learn the English language, the Higher Education Minister has said.

Simon Harris said "a handful" of students have come to Ireland thus far and many college-aged refugees had sought accommodation and other supports first, but he expected the numbers to grow.

Mr Harris said all of these people would be "effectively" treated as EU students and will not be subject to international fees and would be able to access grants. He said, however, that the challenge would begin with ensuring those students had access to English language classes.

"One of the key projects that my department needs to work on urgently is rolling out English language supports. And you're going to have a lot of people come into our country who are going to obviously require classes, so we are working to make sure that in every county in Ireland through the 16 education and training boards, there are free English language classes available for anyone who comes from Ukraine.

 "There's now a contact point in place for each education and training board across the country for that to be provided."

Mr Harris said it was currently impossible to say how many students might come to Ireland, but the numbers so far have been "extraordinarily small".

"In terms of the specifics of how many students are going to come — truthfully, we don't know the answer to that yet. As of now, the numbers have been extraordinarily small, which is probably not terribly surprising when you look at the demographics that are coming so far. 

"About a third of the people who have come are under the age of 18. And a lot of people who've come to Ireland have been perhaps a mum or grandparent fleeing with children or grandchildren. We expect that to obviously change over time."

Mr Harris said there were 64 Ukrainian students in Ireland and 56 Irish students who have returned from the country. Six of those are studying dentistry, with 50 of them doing medicine. He said his department has been in contact with all.

