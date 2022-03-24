Just one-third of us would expect a stranger to return our wallet if we lost it

It is a nightmarish scenario. You lose your wallet with €100 in it. But it has your contact details inside. A stranger then finds it and would see those details on how to return it to you.

What are your chances of getting back?

Just 36% of people would expect to see that wallet again, according to the results of a survey published on Thursday by the CSO on who and what Irish people trust.

In this wallet scenario, 96% of people would expect to get their wallet back if it was found by a neighbour, while 90% said they would expect its return if it was found by a garda.

Two in three respondents to the survey (67%) living in rural areas said they would be “very comfortable” asking a neighbour to keep a set of keys to their home in case of an emergency, such as being locked out. The comparable response from those who live in towns was 52%.

In the survey, people were asked to rate their trust levels in the likes of the gardaí, the national government, their local authority, political parties, the courts and the legal system, the civil service and the news media. Respondents were also asked to rate their trust levels in most people.

Each were given a score out of 10, with the higher scores indicating higher trustworthiness.

Gardaí and “most people” scored highest on this scale, with 6.7. Trust was also high in the courts and legal system (6.5) and in the civil service (6.2).

The lowest scores were for national government (5.1), local authorities (4.9), the news media (4.8) and in political parties (3.8).

Respondents who use social media at least once a week, as one of their sources of information about politics and current affairs, had a lower mean score (4.6) in trust for the news media when compared with respondents who do not use social media as an information source (5.0), the CSO said.

For news media, 42% of people said they trust news media, 37% said they didn’t and a further 19% had a neutral response.

In terms of satisfaction with public services, 56% of respondents said they weren’t satisfied with the quality of the health system. One in five (20%) said they were not satisfied with the quality of the education system.

The CSO said satisfaction levels in the health and education system increased with respondents’ age.

The survey also asked people about their expectations of a person’s behaviour.

Almost six in 10 (59%) said they considered it unlikely that a senior politician would refuse the prospect of a well-paid job in the private sector in exchange for a political favour. One in four (26%) believe it is likely.

Half of respondents believe it is likely that a public sector employee would treat all people equally regardless of their gender, sexual identity, ethnicity or country of origin. One in three (34%) believe this is unlikely.

Three in five (60%) say it is likely that Government institutions would be prepared to protect people’s lives if a new serious contagious disease spreads.

People were split on whether Ireland will succeed in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the next 10 years. Two in five (39%) said they were “not at all confident” while 40% said they were “a little confident”.

They were also asked how much they believe the political system in Ireland allows people like themselves to have a say in what the Government does.

Fifty-four per cent of people said either “very little” or “not at all”, while fewer than 10% said “a lot” or “a great deal”.