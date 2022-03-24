Man dies five days after assault in north Belfast

Man dies five days after assault in north Belfast

A man has died following an assault in north Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 07:08
John Besley, PA

A man has died following an assault in north Belfast, police in Northern Ireland said.

The PSNI said 31-year-old Joseph Ritch died on Wednesday, five days after he was injured in a “physical altercation” at an address in Flax Street.

“Mr Ritch, having sustained a wound to his neck, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, but tragically passed away,” detective inspector Ian Davis said.

“A 30-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was later released pending further enquiries.”

Police urged anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 478 of 18/03/22.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

