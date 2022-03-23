No reason to reintroduce restrictions despite high case numbers, says CMO

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has told the Taoiseach that there is no need to reintroduce Covid restrictions.

Micheál Martin spoke to Dr Tony Holohan in the last two days, with the country's top medic telling the Taoiseach that public health advice remains unchanged despite the high number of cases reported in recent days.

Sources said, however, that the situation "continues to be monitored".

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said public health experts do not see the need for increased restriction as Omicron is less severe.

Mr Varadkar told the meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party that Government does not impose economic and social restrictions for a bad flu season.

However, he told party members that they must encourage everyone to get their third dose, wear masks, prioritise ventilation and think outdoors.

Mr Varadkar said it was not surprising that cases had risen.

“But as things stand, we are experiencing a second wave of Omicron," he said.

"It’s driven by the Omicron plus variant, which is more infectious than the original Omicron strain and driven by the fact that these things do come in waves and there has been a reduction in restrictions the past few weeks and people are mixing more.

“So it isn’t a surprise that we’re seeing an increase in infections. What is reassuring is that many or even half of the people in hospital with Covid would have been in hospital anyway; they’re incidental findings."

While Nphet has been stood down, Dr Holohan has proposed a new form of advisory group to the Government.

Mr Varadkar said on Wednesday he expects this group to be up and running in the coming weeks.