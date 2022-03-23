Bill ‘a small step in trying to address exploitative practice’ of sex for rent

The Ban on Sex for Rent Bill 2022 has received all-party approval in the Dáil during a debate which heard that “creeps” are seeking to exploit vulnerable tenants.

The bill, brought by Social Democrats housing spokesman Cian O’Callaghan, was debated at second stage on Wednesday.

The bill has been brought following an investigation into sex for rent in Ireland since December by the Irish Examiner. Last week, the Irish Examiner published a story about accommodation in Clare being offered online to a “slim Ukrainian” woman, with an expectation of sex “after a while”.

A fine of €50,000 and imprisonment for up to seven years are being proposed in the bill, which will now go to the Oireachtas housing committee.

People Before Profit/Solidarity TD Mick Barry said that people offering sex for rent arrangements are “creeps who exploit their position of power over people with less power or no power who need a roof over their heads”.

Cian O’Callaghan said the legislation will not be a panacea in ending such practices, adding: “It is not an alternative to investing in social housing, cost rental, and affordable purchase homes.

It is not an alternative to the high-rent, market-driven housing that is so highly favoured by some quarters. It is just a small step in trying to address this exploitative practice.”

The best way to support renters is to improve rights and security of tenure, and tackle affordability in the housing market, as well as investment in cost rental properties, he said.

“We need to stop the favourable tax treatment that is encouraging investment funds to dominate housing supply,” he said.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy asked how anyone could watch the shelling of buildings such as hospitals in Ukraine and see millions of people flee, “and see an opportunity to sexually exploit vulnerable women in that context?”.

She referenced a case where a woman who went to a viewing of a property was propositioned with an offer of reduced rent in return for sex, in a subletting arrangement. When she later did an internet search, “she found that he ran a website for upskirt photographs of women without their consent”.

Sinn Féin’s Cork South Central TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said he was aware of a sex-for-rent offer in the locality of the Lough in Cork City in 2020.

He described sex-for-rent practices as “sick, perverted, and disgusting” behaviour.

Junior Justice Minister James Browne told the Dáil that the Government supports the legislation in principle, and that he was acutely aware of the level of distress such propositions would cause to people seeking rental accommodation.

But he said: “There are, however, some concerns with the detail of the bill which would need to be addressed to ensure that it is legally sound and achieves its objectives."

He said clarity is required on what is meant by requiring sex as a condition of access to accommodation and who falls within the term of a provider of accommodation in the legislation.

The Dáil was told that the issue will continue to be examined by the Departments of Justice and Housing, along with the Attorney General.

Non-national women have told the Irish Examiner in recent weeks about being offered reduced or no rent in return for sex or bed-sharing with landlords in different parts of the country.