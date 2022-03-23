Man, 80s, dies following collision in Wexford 

Man, 80s, dies following collision in Wexford 

The collision occurred at Knockavilla, New Ross at approximately 7.30pm on Tuesday No other injuries were reported.

Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 08:38
Steve Neville

A man in his 80s has died following a collision in Wexford.

The man, a pedestrian, sustained serious injuries in the collision and was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he later passed away.

The incident occurred at Knockavilla, New Ross at approximately 7.30pm on Tuesday No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are carrying out a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are also in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Knockavilla area or in the Ring Road area of New Ross between 7.15pm and 7.30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Read More

How Ireland is scrambling to do all it can to support Ukrainian refugees

More in this section

Poland Russia Ukraine War Next wave of Ukrainian refugees will be more vulnerable, politicians told
59th BFI London Film Festival - Brooklyn screening Colm Tóibín wins Rathbones Folio Prize after cancer diagnosis during writing
CC LEINSTER HOUSE Minorities losing confidence in Gardaí as fewer racist incidents reported to authorities - report
Man, 80s, dies following collision in Wexford 

WHO says Ireland lifted Covid restrictions 'brutally'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices