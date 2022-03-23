Man, 80s, dies following collision in Wexford 

A man in his 80s has died following a collision in Wexford.

The man, a pedestrian, sustained serious injuries in the collision and was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he later passed away.

The incident occurred at Knockavilla, New Ross at approximately 7.30pm on Tuesday No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are carrying out a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are also in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Knockavilla area or in the Ring Road area of New Ross between 7.15pm and 7.30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.