Minorities losing confidence in Gardaí as fewer racist incidents reported to authorities - report

Supporters and campaigners (L to R) Siphiwe Moyo and Shelia Curran during a Love Against Hate rally at Leinster House, Dublin by The Irish Network Against Racism (INAR) & The Coalition Against Hate Crime Ireland (CAHC). Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 06:05
Michelle McGlynn

The number of racist incidents reported to Gardaí almost halved last year when compared to 2020.

The Irish Network Against Racism (INAR) has launched the 2021 findings from iReport.ie - the racist incident reporting system.

The report found there were a total of 404 incidents recorded in the system last year.

It also recorded 154 criminal incidents including racist assaults and a record 90 reports of illegal discrimination.

INAR describe a racist incident as any incident “which has the effect of undermining anyone’s enjoyment of their human rights, based on their background”.

INAR Peer Reviewer Siphiwe Moyo said the reduction in incidents reported to the authorities reflects a deterioration in confidence in An Garda Síochána.

She said this is partly due to ongoing experiences of minorities making complaints about repeat harassment and not receiving an adequate response from Gardaí.

Ms Moyo also indicated that there have been ongoing instances of racial profiling.

"The task for us is very clear. We must redouble our efforts to tackle racism including in our institutional responses to racism," said Ms Moyo.

"Efforts to change institutional practice have clearly still not borne fruit as the report findings show."

While 2020 saw a lockdown-related spike in reports of online incidents, last year saw a worsening of off-line experiences for minorities in Ireland.

The Chair of INAR Board, Claudia Hoareau, called on the government to follow through on promised Hate Crime legislation which she said has been promised this year "just as we were last year and the year before".

As well as this legislation, she said there needs to be a meaningful National Action Plan Against Racism which requires taking bold measures to eliminate structural, institutional and cultural racism in all areas of life.

"What all minorities need in order to be able to live as equals, is for our government and institutions to bring their weight to tackle racism and discrimination, and to combat the conditions which foster racism and discrimination," said Ms Hoareau.

People need ample resourcing and real leadership from government and they need it now, she added.

