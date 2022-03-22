Ireland's most expensive properties sold in 2021

The residential property market bounced back last year following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, with the value of houses and apartments sold up 21%.

An analysis of the Residential Property Price Register shows the total value of all homes sold during 2021 was more than €19.6bn — an annual increase of €3.4bn.

The figures were boosted by the sale of entire new housing estates and apartments blocks by developers to real estate investment firms.

The number of sales of houses and apartments was up 15.5% to almost 57,000, although about 200 sales incorporated numerous housing units.

The number of sales recorded on the register was up more than 7,600 on the previous year.

A total of 56,992 sales were registered last year, which was down just 3.3% on pre-Covid levels of almost 59,000 in 2019.

The figures show homes in Dublin accounted for almost three of every 10 sales, while almost 80% of all residential sales over €1m related to properties in Dublin.

Prices in excess of €1m were secured for the sale of over 1,300 properties, of which 88 fetched over €5m.

However, the majority of the most expensive transactions involved sales of new housing developments to investors.

The single biggest deal registered last year was €170.1m paid for the development of 435 apartments being constructed by Seán Mulryan’s Ballymore Group at Royal Canal Park in Pelletstown, Dublin 15.

The 8th Lock residential quarter, which consists of five apartment blocks ranging from four to 13 storeys in height, is not due to be completed before March 2025.

The purchaser, Union Investment — the investment division of Germany’s second largest banking group, DZ Bank, is behind one of the first major property deals in Ireland where forward funding is provided by the end investor.

The second largest figure was €57.9m spent on 151 apartments at the Beech Park complex being developed by the O’Flynn Group in Cabinteely, Co Dublin.

The most expensive residential property deal outside Dublin last year was €23.9m for 71 apartments at Dargan Hall in Bray, Co Wicklow.

The highest price for a single home was the €13.25m paid for Lissadell — a detached Edwardian home in the Ballsbridge “embassy belt” of Shrewsbury Road — which is believed to have been bought by property developer, Pat Crean, the chief executive of the Marlet Group.

The luxury mansion, which was extended by its previous owner, the Northern-Ireland born investment banker Martin Shields and his wife, Francesca McWilliams, contains a swimming pool, wine cellar and staff accommodation.

The second highest price for a property was the €11.5m spent by one of Ireland’s richest people, John Collision, on acquiring an 18th-century stately mansion on the Abbey Leix Estate in Abbeyleix, Co Laois.

The Limerick-born co-founder of Stripe is believed to have paid about €20m for the entire estate, which includes 10 estate houses and cottages and a stud farm.

The house, which is the ancestral home of the de Vesci family, was previously owned by businessman Sir David Davies.

Mr Collision and his brother, Patrick, who co-founded the online payments platform, had their personal wealth estimated at €9.65bn each by the Bloomberg Billionaire Index last year.

The third most valuable residential sale was the €10.65m paid for Sorento House — the end-of-terrace villa on what is regarded as Ireland’s most expensive address, Sorento Terrace overlooking Killiney Bay.

The house with panoramic views of Dalkey Island, Killiney Hill, Bray Head and the Sugarloaf was sold by the British IT recruitment entrepreneur Bill Bottriell to an unnamed UK-based Irish businessman.

Other high-value transactions included a figure of just over €3m paid for Lough Rusheen House in Knocknacarra, Co Galway — a luxury country home on the shores of Galway Bay.

A country mansion in Co Limerick that has been described as one of the finest homes in Ireland — Fedamore House in Fedamore — was sold for €2.6m.

The large estate, which was previously owned by Gerry McManus — the younger brother of well-known businessman and horse-owner, J P McManus — is listed in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage and includes a full-size indoor heated swimming pool, sauna, cinema, gym and floodlit astro-turf pitch.

Dunbrody House in Duncannon, Co Wexford, run by well-known chef Kevin Dundon and his wife, Catherine was put on the market for over €2.15m in May last year. Picture: Arthur Ellis

The most valuable home sold in Cork last year was the Rocket House — a former coastguard station in the West Cork village of Castletownshend — which fetched over €2.5m, well above its original asking price of just under €2m.

The Residential Property Price Register lists the sale of the award-winning country house and restaurant, Dunbrody House in Duncannon, Co Wexford, run by well-known chef Kevin Dundon and his wife, Catherine for over €2.15m in May last year.

However, the deal is believed to relate to a transaction among companies owned by the Dundons, which is similar to another intra-company sale of the property in 2015 for a similar price.

Most valuable properties by county



