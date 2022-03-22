'It saved my life' — breast cancer survivor credits Traveller health project

“I don't cry telling my story. I don't mind telling the story. If it’s going to save people's lives, I'd tell it every day of the week,” said Sheila Reilly, a breast cancer survivor turned advocate for Traveller specific healthcare support.

Some 20 years ago, Pavee Point’s Primary Care Workers made a routine visit to the site where Ms Reilly lives in Finglas, as part of the Primary Health Care for Travellers Project, to talk to Travellers there about their health, and encourage people to go for routine tests and screenings that they may have missed.

“One of them asked me if I had ever had a breast check done, and I told her no. She asked if I ever got any letter from the hospital, and I told her I did, but that I ripped them up and put them in the bin, because I thought there was nothing wrong with me,” she said.

Sheila Reilly says she thanks God but also the primary care workers who saved her life. Picture: Moya Nolan

“There was nobody stopping me from going, it was just that I really thought there was nothing wrong with me, and by the time I thought there was nothing wrong with me, there already was something wrong. You can never be too sure,” she said.

Only for the visit and follow up support of Pavee Point’s Traveller specific Primary Healthcare Project, Ms Reilly would never have gone for a breast check, which uncovered that she had breast cancer, and started a five-year treatment programme of chemotherapy and medication that saved her life.

“I thank God every day of the week for the doctors and what they've done for me, but I thank the primary care workers, because only for them pushing and shoving me, I'd never have bothered to get tested,” she said.

Fast forward to today, and Ms Reilly herself does field work as a primary care worker, encouraging other Travellers to get screened and tested too.

There are a lot of women out there, even settled women, that don’t bother getting screening done.

"Now I go out to young and aged women on the sites, and tell them what happened to me, and it frightens them, but then they will go out and book the tests,” she said.

In 2010, the All-Ireland Traveller Health Study identified significantly poorer health outcomes and lower life expectancy amongst the Traveller community in Ireland, compared to the general population (18 years less for men, 13 years less for women).

The study highlighted that the reasons for this are “endemic and complex”, but include equality of access to and outcomes from service provision, lack of culturally appropriate services, individual and institutional racism, and discrimination and social exclusion.

Pavee Point has recently collaborated with the Marie Keating Foundation to create Traveller specific cancer information resources, to improve the early detection of cancer and ensure better outcomes in cancer care for Traveller men and women.

Mary Brigid Collins, assistant coordinator of Pavee Point’s Primary Health Care Project, said that Traveller specific healthcare supports are crucial to combat Traveller health inequalities.

“Working the ground, delivering information, and providing culturally appropriate resources is very important. Sometimes people don't get post, so they don't get their appointment.

"Literacy is a huge problem, if you can't read, you can't read a letter about your appointment.

Discrimination is another one, if you're treated unfairly using a service, you will always remember that, you'll come back telling other people about that, which stops other people from using the health services as well.

She added that more needs to be done within our health services to bring Traveller health and life expectancy to par with the general population, and that a national plan is “overdue”.

“Life expectancy for travellers is only about 64 years of age. We got over 40,000 travellers in the north and south to respond to the All-Ireland Traveller Health Study. Only eight who responded were over the age of 85,” she said.

“There is a role for our health services to support positive action… as it is needed to combat Traveller health inequalities. We are looking forward to the publication and implementation of the overdue National Traveller Health Action Plan which will embed this type of work into mainstream health services,” she added.