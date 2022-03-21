Covid hospitalisations jump by 123 in last 24 hours 

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has jumped by 123 in the last 24 hours.

In total, 1,308 people with the virus are in now hospital - the highest level for more than a year.

February 3, 2021, was the last time the figure was higher when 1,366 people were hospitalised due to Covid.

However, the number of people in intensive care with the virus is remaining steady.

Some 49 people are in ICU with Covid, the same number as it was on Sunday and down from 52 on Saturday.

The latest information around how many people have tested positive for Covid over the weekend is due to be announced by the Department of Health later today.

Speaking on Sunday, the Tánaiste said new Covid restrictions are unlikely.

Leo Varadkar said the rate of infection is not causing undue concern, due to high levels of vaccination.

"I think it is another wave," he said.

"What's happening across Europe now is a second wave of Omicron, but I don't think it's going to require the repetition of restrictions."

'Infection control'

Meanwhile, Bantry General Hospital has said that visiting restrictions remain in place "due to increased infection control measures".

The Hospital issued a statement saying that visiting will only be allowed on compassionate grounds and those visits must be pre-arranged.

It added that all theatre elective surgery has been cancelled and that the hospital will contact each patient individually.

Cancelled appointments are being worked on presently with a view to early rescheduling.

Outpatient appointments and radiology are still running.

"Hospital management has requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP in the first instance, and explore all other options available to them, including the Local Injury Unit (LIU), GP or Southdoc out of hours service in the first instance," the statement added.