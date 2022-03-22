Government preparing for up to 200,000 Ukrainian refugees 

Up to 200,000 displaced people from Ukraine could arrive in Ireland in the coming weeks, as frantic efforts are being made to house them all, the Cabinet will be told today.

A “significant Ukraine memorandum” for ministers will say that hotels, vacant homes, B&Bs, community centres, religious orders as well as spare rooms in homes around the country are being sourced for those fleeing the Russian invasion.

“It is all hands on deck”, was how one senior government source described the scramble to ensure those who arrive here are safely accommodated.

The Irish Examiner understands that a nationwide sweep of vacant properties is being undertaken with estate agents being drafted in to identify units to house the expected surge in migrants fleeing the conflict.

Major Covid treatment sites such as the Citywest hotel and the National Show Centre in Dublin have already been repurposed to 'triage' the numbers of people arriving and to get them processed.

The memorandum being tabled by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who will chair the meeting from the US, will primarily deal with the accommodation pressures, but will also hear about efforts to ensure children arriving here will have sufficient supports as they are placed in schools.

Sources said the State is still in the "crisis-management mode" of its response but that medium-term solutions are being worked on.

To meet the demand, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has asked local authorities to come up with lists of sites and buildings which could be used or converted for use. The planning for these buildings would then be waived.

With the exodus from Ukraine over 10m, senior government sources have said Ireland will be expected to take in 2% or 200,000 of those in the coming weeks, which will require “very significant resources” likely to be in the "many hundreds of millions".

Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman is set to tell ministers that the Irish Red Cross will begin assessing the 20,000 pledged homes this week, beginning with vacant properties. His Cabinet colleague Higher Education Minister Simon Harris confirmed colleges and universities will make 1,000 student beds available to refugees when they fall vacant at the end of the term.

Department of Justice figures show that so far 9,762 people from Ukraine have arrived into Ireland with 4,481 of those seeking accommodation from the International Protection Accommodation Services.

Of the Ukrainian people who have arrived, two-thirds are female and one-third are male, while roughly one third are minors.

While there will be small numbers housed initially this week, sources said that will grow as vetting and inspections pick up pace. Mr O'Gorman will also update Cabinet on plans to contract out hotels for arriving Ukrainians.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the cost of meeting the humanitarian challenge will mean the government may not have funds to go elsewhere.

"It does mean there's a need for government then to be open and honest about the fact that we will not be able to meet every other need that we want to respond back to.”

Also at Cabinet, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue will seek government approval for a €12m scheme to entice farmers to grow grain amid mounting fears over food supplies into Ireland.

It is understood that the package brought forward by Mr McConalogue will be to support tillage farmers to increase the volume of crops.

He is launching a tillage Incentive Scheme to incentivise farmers to grow additional tillage crops (barley, oats, wheat) in 2022. A payment of €400 per hectare is proposed. It is anticipated that a possible 25,000 additional hectares of these crops could be grown in 2022, leading to a total budget of €10m.

The plan also includes protein crops supports to encourage farmers to grow protein crops (peas, beans and lupins). A payment of €300 per hectare is proposed. The target is to increase the volume of hectares under protein crops from 10,000ha to 14,000ha.

Meanwhile in Brussels, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said Irish troops could be a part of a new 5,000-strong, rapid-response EU force.