Return of restrictions unlikely despite Ireland battling 'another wave' of Covid-19 - Tánaiste

Ireland is not likely to face new restrictions, despite currently battling “another wave” of the Covid-19, the Tánaiste has said.

There are over 1,000 people in hospital with the virus, the highest number of hospitalised patients in over a year.

Speaking on the National Day of Remembrance and Reflection for those who have died of Covid-19, Leo Varadkar said the rate of infection is not causing undue concern, due to high levels of vaccination.

“I think it is another wave,” he said.

“What's happening across Europe now is a second wave of Omicron, but I don't think it's going to require the repetition of restrictions. It is a very different situation at the moment, because of the vaccines, even though case numbers are high, the number of people getting sick, the number of people being hospitalised, requiring ICU treatment and the number of people dying is very low.

So this is another wave but we don't anticipate it will necessitate the imposition of restrictions.

“We are very aware that the pandemic is not yet over, even as we mark this occasion today, there are about 50 people in ICU with Covid19 and about 1,100 in hospital.

“It's a cause for concern, not a cause for panic. We're monitoring the situation very tightly. It's not causing us undue concern at this stage.”

The Government is currently giving consideration to a fourth vaccine programme, particularly for older people or those who are medically vulnerable.

On Sunday, it was reported that the Taoiseach Micheál Martin did not envisage CMO Dr Tony Holohan or HSE Chief Paul Reid giving evidence at any future public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic, however, Mr Varadkar appeared to disagree with Mr Martin, noting that all those involved in decision making during the emergency should be involved in any inquiry.

“I think what the Taoiseach was saying is that he didn't envisage it being an adversarial inquiry where people were kind of hauled in over the coals. That's not what we want. But in terms of people giving evidence, it would be envisaged that people who were involved in response, including people who were in Government and also people in senior positions and departments, but not it's not about getting people, it's about trying to establish what was done right, what could have been done better, and how we could be better prepared for another pandemic, if that happens in our lifetime.”

The National Commemoration day for those who died over the course of the Covid-19 Pandemic in the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin this afternoon. Photographer: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie.

The Tánaiste added that the Government has not yet made a decision on the format of the inquiry, however, they envisage having the inquiry up and running this year, if not the next couple of months.

“We do believe it is important that we have an inquiry into how the pandemic was handled in Ireland,” he said.

“Ireland has one of the lowest excess mortality rates in Europe, indeed in the world. And that says to us that we as a society did most things right, but we didn't do everything right.

“I think it is important that we work to establish what we did right, and what we could have done better and we shouldn't assume this is the last pandemic that we're facing in our lifetimes. There may be another one. So, it is very important to do an inquiry for those reasons.

“One thing we do need to bear in mind is that many people who'd be asking to take part in the acquiring of evidence are also the people who are still battling the pandemic.

"We don't want them spending several days a week preparing statements and preparing for questions when we need them actually doing their frontline jobs. So we just have to bear that in mind as a factor.”