Air Corps ‘delighted’ to help transfer baby from Kyiv to Crumlin in neonatal flight mission

A baby boy requiring neonatal care has successfully been transferred from Kyiv to Crumlin children’s hospital to receive further medical attention.
The Irish Air Corps completed the neonatal air ambulance flight on Saturday night, transferring the young baby along with his four siblings and mother from Lublin in Poland to Baldonnel, Dublin.
“Members of the HSE’s Neonatal Transport Team were onboard to prepare for and provided medical care to the infant patient during the flight,” a spokesperson said.
It was added the crew were “delighted” to transfer the infant’s mother and his four young siblings to Ireland.
The journey began in a maternity hospital in Kyiv, where the family were transported to Lublin Airport, which is about 95km from the Ukrainian border.
Photos show the child’s siblings onboard the plane, and it was added that “ongoing medical treatment and support services will be provided to the family” here in Ireland.