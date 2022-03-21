Gardaí investigating after discovery of man's body in Dublin

Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 07:24
Steve Neville

Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in Dublin.

The man's body was discovered in the Loftus Lane area of the capital in the early hours of Monday morning.

It is believed that the man was found in a tent.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at approximately 3am.

The man received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced deceased.

A post-mortem is to be arranged, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation, Gardaí added.

