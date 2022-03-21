Irish faith in vaccine effectiveness jumps to 91% 

Irish faith in vaccines has grown since the Covid pandemic began, with 91% of Irish people saying they believe vaccines are effective, a jump of 12 points since attitudes were last assessed in 2019.

The Ipsos survey also found that a high proportion of people worry about vaccine misinformation, with “user-generated online content” cited as the least trusted source of information — such as what appears on social media sites.

“Four in five people, or 80%, believe there is misinformation about vaccines — up 15 points since shortly before the pandemic,” the survey, carried out for the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA), found.

The survey also found that almost one-third of people, or 31%, believe there isn’t enough information available about vaccines.

Just 9% of people surveyed rely on social media sites for vaccine information, compared with 91% trusting doctors and nurses.

“They are followed by scientists and vaccine specialists at 85%, pharmacists at 81%, and official health websites with 77%,” the study found.

“One-third of people, or 33%, trust traditional media sources for accurate information about vaccines.”

Politicians were trusted by 13% of people.

Among those surveyed 57% were vaccinated for other diseases including flu, mumps, rubella, and whooping cough.

“It is probable that Covid-19 has heightened public awareness of the role of vaccines in improving health,” Bernard Mallee, director of communications and advocacy at IPHA said.

The rollout of Covid vaccinations continues this week including first doses for young children and boosters for over-12s.

The uptake among under-12s has been slow with just 93,300 vaccinated out of a total of 480,000 — or 19% — up to March 14.

This is noticeably lower than for those aged 12-19, with 420,700 of these children now fully vaccinated. However, less than 25% of this group has taken up the booster.

100% of over-70s boosted

Department of health data also shows 100% of over-80s are boosted, as are those aged 70-79.

Booster figures for younger adults are expected to increase as the three-month waiting period since a large number of Covid infections over Christmas ends.

Currently 56% of those aged 30-39 are boosted, and 69.5% of people aged 40-49.

There were 1,175 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals on Sunday, the highest number since February of last year as case numbers continue to rise.

This included 49 people in ICU with more patients on general wards receiving oxygen support.